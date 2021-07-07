AKUA Mind & Body Outlines AKUA Treatment Programs

AKUA Mind and Body is an addiction and mental health treatment center with multiple treatment locations, treatment modalities, and levels of care.

AKUA offers individualized treatment for adult men and women who have been diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder and/or a mental health disorder.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, July 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AKUA Mind and Body is a full-service addiction and mental health treatment center with multiple locations, providing care for adult males and females who are struggling with a substance use disorder or mental health disorder, or both. The clinical addiction treatment team at AKUA Mind and Body offers a combination of clinical excellence and compassion while integrating evidence-based western medicine with eastern holistic approaches. In addition, we provide individualized treatment plans to cater to each client’s unique needs to pave the road for a successful lifelong recovery. From detoxification and residential treatment to partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient therapy, AKUA offers state-of-the-art treatment for a wide variety of mental health and addiction disorders.DetoxificationAlcohol or drug detox is done in a controlled setting. Detoxification is the initial stage of substance abuse treatment, and clients can be given prescription medications to ease the physical side effects of withdrawal during this detoxification process. These medications are given to lessen the side effects of withdrawal symptoms, most commonly for opioid abuse, alcohol abuse, and benzodiazepine abuse. In addition, clients who are struggling with a substance abuse disorder of any kind should undergo detoxification before they can integrate into a long-term drug and alcohol treatment program to address their underlying triggers and possible co-occurring mental health disorders.Residential TreatmentResidential treatment is a high-level level of care offered at AKUA Mind and Body and provides around-the-clock treatment for clients who are struggling with a severe mental health disorder or substance abuse disorder. Clients who undergo residential treatment live at the treatment facility and undergo daily psychotherapy sessions for an average of 6 hours a day, depending on the specific treatment program. Residential treatment usually lasts on average 30-90 days, and during this time, clients undergo group therapy, individual therapy, and family therapy. After completing residential treatment, clients can experience a lower level of care, such as intensive outpatient treatment or partial hospitalization.Mental health disorders and treatment approachesMental health disorders range from mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder to anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, personality disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, trauma disorders, and behavioral disorders. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health disorders and range from generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder to specific phobias and social anxiety disorder.Co-occurring DisordersCo-occurring disorders, formerly known as dual diagnosis, refer to having a mental health disorder and a substance abuse disorder simultaneously; however, each of these disorders may be diagnosed at different times throughout a client’s evaluation and treatment. Clients may have multiple mental health and substance abuse disorders. Common examples of co-occurring disorders include major depression with cocaine addiction and alcohol addiction with panic disorder. Mental health disorders can often lead to substance abuse disorders and vice versa; however, underlying trauma often triggers both types of conditions. Both a client’s mental health disorder and substance abuse disorder should be treated simultaneously. If one disorder is left untreated, then the client has a higher likelihood of relapsing or undergoing complications during their treatment program.Partial HospitalizationPartial hospitalization is an all-day treatment program that requires the client to undergo four to six hours of therapy per day for three to five days per week. Still, unlike residential treatment programs, clients in partial hospitalization go home after each day to the comfort of their own beds. Clients should have a strong support system at home, a reliable means of daily transportation, be medically stable, not be withdrawing from illicit substances, or have active medical complications, or be suicidal to undergo partial hospitalization. Partial hospitalization is a mid-level of care, meaning that it is a step down from residential treatment but more involved than intensive outpatient therapy.Gender-Specific TreatmentGender-specific treatment is designed to treat females and males separately from one another. It is a significant component of AKUA Mind and Body for all levels of care and all mental health and substance abuse disorder treatment programs. Gender-specific treatment is also LGBTQ-friendly and incorporates the values and ethics that each member of the trans community deserves. Research has shown that providing separate treatment programs for males and females and a separate treatment track for the LGBTQ community remove the distractions and barriers associated with co-ed treatment programs and mixing cis and trans individuals. In addition, gender-specific treatment allows clients to feel more comfortable in treatment, will enable clients to spend more time on gender-specific issues, and allows clients to feel more comfortable sharing intimate details and relating to others during group treatment.Intensive Outpatient ProgramIntensive outpatient treatment is a lower level of care providing treatment for clients struggling with mental health disorders and/or substance abuse disorders. Intensive outpatient therapy requires clients to undergo nine hours of group or individual therapy each week. Each session is usually divided up over 3-4 hours, allowing clients to maintain their own professional and personal lives. Intensive outpatient therapy is suitable for high functioning clients in society, have a strong support group, and can maintain their sobriety outside of therapy. Intensive outpatient treatment provides more structure and a more intensive treatment program than a standard outpatient program while still accommodating the individual’s home and work life.OutpatientOutpatient therapy is the lowest level of care offered to clients struggling with a substance abuse or mental health disorder and is best used as a maintenance therapy approach for clients who have completed a higher level of care. Clients in outpatient therapy usually undergo one to two hours of treatment each week or every two weeks. Also, they are active in a community support group such as AA or NA or an online community mental health support group. Outpatient therapy is much more affordable than a higher level of care, and treatment rates range from $40-$250 per hour, depending on various factors.AKUA Mind and Body offers treatment centers throughout California, including Addiction Treatment San Diego, Addiction Treatment Orange County, and Addiction Treatment Sacramento , and Addiction Treatment Long Beach

Akua Mind & Body | Who We Are