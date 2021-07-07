Highway Closure I-89 N MM 14.6

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-89 N is shut down in the area of mm 14.6 due to a motor vehicle accident.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Jade Melo

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Westminster PSAP

Vermont State Police

802-722-4600 (Office)

802-722-4690 (Fax)