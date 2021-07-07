Acclaimed Bankruptcy Attorney, Charles Daff, Examines How Post-Pandemic Business Trends Will Shape the World

Charles Daff4

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 has fundamentally changed business operations around the world, and the transformations are here to stay. Just a year ago, few imagined that the problems of 2020 would lead to such significant changes. Global supply lines have been disturbed, business and personal contacts have moved online, and remote employment is nearly at unthinkable heights.

Acclaimed bankruptcy attorney, Charles Daff has some detailed thoughts on the matter and thinks the ramifications will be at a very high cost. "The average consumer and worker hears of accelerated progress for global supply lines, business and personal meetings on zoom or the like and may or may not be working remotely," states Daff. "What changes are going to occur and how does the consumer find a place for earning income and enjoyment of life. The competition to stay in the game to meet basic needs are in question. There is a large segment of the work force who hears the progress in business to work to their determent."

In response, corporate executives are creating adaptable and resilient supply networks — both to deal with the current epidemic and to plan for future disturbances. Digital strategy — both in production and online distribution — has always moved fast, but has accelerated tremendously. The talent strategy and property footprints for a new and more flexible future have already been developed. With vaccinations starting to be deployed in several countries and an end to the pandemic in view, what changes are going to occur beyond Covid-19 and how?

Daff continues, "The changes beyond the pandemic are already in play and some are still unforeseen. The everyday man/woman hears about the driverless trucks for cargo delivery and the testing of flying cars. The large warehouse distribution centers are operating robots to shuffle inventory in the warehouse to fill orders for delivery. The pizza stores are in the test phase for the delivery of their product to customers by drone or mobile robot. These are common examples of the stream of daily news."

Enterprises that invest much in developing a flexible workplace can retain the most personnel during the current difficulties. These organizations may also build a culture in which women and other diverse leaders have equal chances of achieving their potential in the long run. For business, it is necessary to maintain critical talents, competencies and social equality.

"The consumer buys the majority of goods online and the retail malls already in trouble before the pandemic are in a wait and see mode for recovery. This includes the movie theaters at the retail malls that now compete with the streaming services and it is a wait and see mode for the theater’s recovery as well," states Daff.

Covid-19 has, in many respects, hastened some developments which would have taken years to see otherwise. The cost of life and livelihoods on the whole planet is unbelievably great. To build on past accomplishments, leaders may accelerate the progress made in 2021 and construct a stronger road to equitable work.

Daff concludes, "And with all this said, the average consumer observes the changes with the unforeseen question, 'Will I still be employed?'"

Charles Daff

https://www.ocbklaw.com/

College of Law in June 1977 with a Juris Doctorate Degree. He graduated from California State University, Fullerton in June 1974 with a B.A. Degree in Political Science. Charles W. Daff has resided in Orange County, California since 1970 where he attended college, attended law school and currently maintains his practice of law. Charles W. Daff was admitted to the State Bar of California in December 1977. He is admitted to all the state courts in the State of California and all of the United States District Courts in California. In September 1987, he was appointed to the Chapter 7 Trustee Panel by the Office of the United States Trustee, Orange County Office and currently services as a Chapter 7 Panel Trustee in the Riverside Division of the court. He is a member of the State Bar of California, the Orange County Bar Association, (and its Commercial and Bankruptcy Section), National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, Orange County Bankruptcy Forum, Inland Empire Bankruptcy Forum and American Bankruptcy Institute and National Association of Bankruptcy Trustees. He was designated a “Super Lawyer”, an award granted to the top 5% of attorneys in Southern California.

Since February 1995, Charles W. Daff has been a Specialist in Personal and Small Business Bankruptcy Law as certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California. Charles W. Daff has been a member of the Advisory Commission for the Personal and Small Business Bankruptcy Specialist Commission for the State Bar of California and was a member of the Advisory Commission from September 1999 through September 2002 and September 2007 through September 2010.

He speaks on bankruptcy issues for a variety of groups and organizations, including the National Business Institute, the Orange County Bankruptcy Forum, Inland Empire Bankruptcy Form and Orange County Bar Association. Attorney Charles W. Daff assists clients with Debt Relief, Personal Bankruptcy, Chapter 7, Chapter 11, Chapter 13, Foreclosure, Garnished Wages and Repossessions in Santa Ana, California as well as Irvine, Orange, Garden Grove, Tustin, Anaheim, Fountain Valley, Villa Park, Fullerton, Atwoord, Costa Mesa, Midway City, Westminster, Stanton. Placentia, Newport Beach and Yorba Linda in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernadino County.

