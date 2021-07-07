Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Samuel Luiz: Spanish police arrest three over suspected homophobic killing

The investigation into the death of Samuel Luiz, 24, is ongoing and no motive has been ruled out — including the possibility that it was a homophobic crime — according to Jose Minones, the government’s chief delegate to northwest Spain where Luiz was beaten to death on Saturday.

“A judge will decide if this was a hate crime,” Minones told Spain’s SER radio in an interview on Wednesday.

The killing of Luiz — who was beaten to death outside a nightclub in the northwest city of A Coruna — prompted protests in Madrid, Barcelona, A Coruna and numerous other Spanish cities this week, drawing thousands who denounced attacks on the LBGTQ community.

The two men and one woman who are under arrest, ages 20 to 25, were suspected of direct participation in the attack, according to Minones.

A witness identified by her first name Lina — who claimed to be a friend of Luiz — told Spanish media that a homophobic slur was used at the outset of the attack.

Police are not ruling out the possibility…

