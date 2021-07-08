New Firebrand Actress/Supermodel Ciarra Carter Starring in Lifetime Film "Keeping up with the Jones" with Vivica A. Fox

ABSOLUTE NEWYORK Ciarra Carter in Skims FOXY BREED

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Firebrand Actress/Supermodel Ciarra Carter is helping make history on the Lifetime Movie Network as the new Powerhouse movie series, KUWTJ “KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES”, premiers on July 8th on LMN as its first of its kind three-part movie series.

Starring Ciarra Carter and Vivica A. Fox in this must-see trilogy.

LMN press release:

https://www.aenetworks.com/article/lmn-to-debut-first-movie-series-event-keeping-up-with-the-joneses-executive-produced-by-and-starring-vivica-a-fox

Trailer:

https://aenetworks.box.com/s/u5h9kzzpj1xtfyqdf2t0kuvphfti3w4o

The highly anticipated film “EXCEPTIONAL BEINGS”, starring Ciarra Carter and Eric Roberts, is set to be released early next year, 2022. Ciarra plays the Goddess Athena and the film is based on the Bestseller book “GOD HOOD” written by Njedeh Anthony. It promises to be the movie event of 2022.

Ciarra is set to start lensing for a new role in July in the comedy, “Daughters of Dolomite".

Ciarra’s an absolute knockout for the beauty line Absolute NEW YORK, which Ciarra is a brand ambassador for and presents a perfect match in the new ad.

(The link below) be sure to check out the beauty brand for all your latest drip and use Promo Code: CC10 for a complimentary discount.

Ciarra Carter commercial spot for ABSOLUTE NEWYORK:

https://vimeo.com/563698968

ICONIC FASHION BRAND FENDI:

Ciarra Carter just coming off of her fit session with FENDI in a new association with FENDI one of the hottest new fashion lines for a collection that’s coming soon.

Kim Kardashians famous Skims line continues to keep Ciarra Carter close as she continues her Supermodel fitting relationship with the brand and its amazing development fit team.

Lookout for the New Fashion brand, FOXY BREED, announcement coming soon.