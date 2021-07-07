Col. Wayne Marotto, the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, tweeted that the airbase was attacked by 14 rockets which landed on the “base & perimeter” and that “Two personnel sustained minor injuries.”

A Pentagon spokesperson later confirmed that the service members injured were American.

“I can confirm two US service members had the minor injuries in today’s attack at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq,” Pentagon Spokesperson Commander Jessica McNulty said

Damage from the attack is still being assessed at the airbase, which is one of the largest and oldest military bases in the country.

Sharhabil al-Obaidi, the mayor of al-Baghdadi in Anbar province, told CNN that the coalition responded to the source of the launch and struck a vehicle from which the rockets were launched near the town of al-Baghdadi. Al-Obaidi said several rockets hit Iraqi army posts inside the airbase but could not provide further details. Security officials in the town of al-Baghdadi told CNN that a house nearby the…

Read Full Story

The post Two injured following rocket assaults on Iraq’s airbase, hosts US troops appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.