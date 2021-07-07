Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Ever Given is leaving the Suez Canal

The journey to Rotterdam could take about two weeks, as the vessel will likely have to sail at a slower pace than usual due to damage sustained from the incident, according to Jai Sharma, a partner at Clyde & Co. The law firm represents companies and insurers with over $100 million in cargo on the vessel and estimates the total value of goods on board to be over $600 million.

The Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23, heaping pressure on strained global supply chains as hundreds of other vessels became ensnared. The blockage exacerbated container shortages, port congestion and capacity constraints that have made it much more expensive to move goods around the world and caused shortages of everything from exercise bikes to cheese at a time of unprecedented demand.

The vessel was refloated on March 29 but has been held in the canal’s Great Bitter Lake amid a legal battle between Japanese ship owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha and the Suez Canal Authority, which initially filed a…

