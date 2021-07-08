CPR Real Estate Solutions Announces Tips for Selling Homes in a Hot Market

A process for getting multiple offers on your home in a hot sellers market. Follow this process to get multiple offers over asking price.

OCALA, FL, US, July 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid Home Deals, a local professional house buyer in the Ocala area, is helping homeowners sell their house in today’s hot market for top dollar. The process is designed to get homeowners multiple offers over asking price in as little as 48 hours. Here is how it works.1. List the house with a local Realtor such as Carl Mullin with Rapid Home Deals. The list price will be slightly over or at current market price. The price is set this way to generate a lot of traffic in a short period of time. If the price is set so high as to push the upward limits of the market , you could get there but there won't be as much traffic and therefore not as many offers.2. Show the house until a sufficient number of offers have been received. Then post a notice to the Realtors in MLS that there will be no more showings.3. Notify all the parties that made an offer that there is a multiple offer situation and to please resubmit their highest and best offer.4. Evaluate the offers received. They will be ranked first by pre-qualified or pre-approved. Those that are pre-approved have a greater chance of actually getting financing if they are not paying cash. Then rank the offers by price, size of the down payment, type of financing (cash-conventional-FHA-VA-USDA) and contingencies. A higher offer may not be the best deal if they are only pre-qualified instead of pre-approved and have a small down payment with a government guaranteed loan.5. Have your Realtor contact the Realtors of the top three offers to discuss any concerns there may be about the offers. This is especially true of any contingencies. Elimination of contingencies helps create a stronger offer for the buyer and therefore the seller.6. Choose the best deal based on the above criteria.7. Notify those who submitted offers that a better offer was accepted.Following this process will generate the highest and best deal for your house in today’s hot market in a very short period of time.For more information see the blog at RapidHomedeals.com or call 352-480-0955 to discuss..Email to: cpr.realestate.solutions@gmail.com