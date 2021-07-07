Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post on OMEGA Railmaster and OMEGA Service or Repair
Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in OMEGA watch repair, is proud to announce a new blog post celebrating the latest announcement by OMEGA.NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in OMEGA watch repair, is proud to announce a new blog post celebrating the latest announcement by OMEGA. OMEGA has announced a re-issue of their classic “OMEGA Railmaster,” first introduced in 1957 and one of the toughest watches when it comes to anti-magnetic resistance.
“The railways were critical to the dawn of the industrial age, including to this day the massive commuter trains that come in and out of New York City into Grand Central and Penn Station,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “We are so excited to learn of this limited edition re-issue of the 1957 classic OMEGA Railmaster. We wanted to share its history to our blog and generate excitement about new and vintage OMEGA watches.”OMEGA Railway watch - OMEGA watch repair and service in New York, NY
Persons who want to learn more about OMEGA watches and this announcement on the OMEGA Railway can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2021/06/omega-railmaster/. The blog post has links to key articles on the OMEGA website plus the backstory on how the watch came to be. It is doubtful that many New Yorkers need anti-magnetic resistance to the caliber provided by the watch; but that is not the point. The point is the “magnetism” of the watch as a display of one’s fascination with technology, history, beauty, and function. Many New Yorkers wear OMEGA to convey a sense of style and as “conversation pieces” to attract attention and share a common passion for excellence. Both the new watch and vintage OMEGAs accomplish this task.
Next, having showcased this new watch and the eye-catching beauty of the OMEGA Railmaster, the post goes on to the issues of finding an OMEGA repair shop in New York City and the importance of inspection, tune-up, and possible repair. Whether one’s OMEGA is brand new, fifty years old, or just a vintage watch bought online, Ron can inspect and repair the watch. Even for those buying a gift for a person who’s into either watches or railways, establishing a relationship with a watch repair shop is a good idea. Ron is passionate about the OMEGA brand and can offer advice on those purchasing a used or vintage OMEGA watch
FINDING BEST-IN-CLASS OMEGA WATCH SERVICE IN NEW YORK CITY
Here is background on this release. OMEGA is one of the most popular watch brands that Ron sees in his watch repair shop. Conveniently located in Midtown not far from Grand Central Station, Ron brings watch repair to New York residents who own luxury watches. Many New Yorkers inherit a watch such as an OMEGA Railmaster from a parent or grandparent. Others purchase one on eBay or from a dealer in pre-owned watches. Still others have the luck to find one in an abandoned drawer or attic. However one comes into the possession of an OMEGA watch, the next best step is to bring it into Ron for an inspection, tune-up, and (if necessary) a repair. No one has a reputation better than Ron as the best watch repair in New York City for OMEGA.
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
