Scranton Receives State Grant for Cedar Ave Traffic Improvements

Lackawanna County – July 7, 2021 – State Senator Marty Flynn announced today the city of Scranton will receive $488,000 in state grant funds to improve traffic signals along Cedar Avenue at East Elm Street and Maple Street. The grant will support the modernization of traffic equipment, and will fund the installation of new mast arms, controller cabinets, signal heads and pavement markings.

“Investing in local infrastructure is key to making sure our communities can thrive. This grant allows Scranton to upgrade elements of our traffic infrastructure, making the road safer and more efficient for everyone who uses it.” Flynn said.

The funding is being awarded from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

