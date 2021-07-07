CEO Of Houston, Texas, USA Start-Up Wins Technology Leader Award
The internet technology conference staged in Las Vegas, USA came to a dramatic close recently amidst pomp and pageantry. The conference was organized by Prism events, a Delaware, US based company. On the opening day, the organizers stated that InterCon was designed to bring together bright minds, to engage in lively discussions and share information about the latest advances in technology. There were several professionals at InterCon such as venture capitalists, innovators, inventors and others whose expertise spanned such areas as block chain, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.
The event which was staged for three days between June 23rd to June 25th, 2021 at the MGM Grand Conference center, featured over fifty distinguished speakers, investors and entrepreneurs who helped to spark quality interactions. Some of the prominent speakers at the event included Ajay Jotwani, the confounder & CEO of i2Chain, a start up that secures financial transactions seamlessly just like the visa platform.
Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the internet conference was the presentation of wards to various distinguished personalities at the event. The awards were given in categories that included: Excellence in technology; top technology leaders; top tech visionaries; top tech innovators and influencers. Some of the award recipients in those categories respectively are Ms. Laura Townson, Chief Operating Officer, Ivesoff; Mr. Dominic Neson, Founder and CEO Clevertech and Cordlaine McGhee, CEO, Snapflleet.oi and Mr. Henry Chijioke Aladiume, CEO, Elnegy LLC.
Mr. Henry Aladiume was one of the bright minds at the conference and he was honored for his contributions to technology. Prior to assuming the role of the CEO of Elnegy LLC, he had acquired extensive academic and professional work experience in the field of Mass Communication, Media, Marketing communication and technology for twenty-five years across two continents. He is currently a doctoral scholar in Marketing at North Central University in San Diego, California.
Mr. Aladiume explained that Elnegy LLC is a technology-driven communication company. He added that at the core of the company’s mission is the realization that the advances on the web and internet technology has led to a growth of new possibilities in the realm of digital news/information, video streaming, social networking, search and ecommerce. The CEO of Elnegy stressed that the company exists to provide value to the consumer by making it easier for them to navigate the heavy tide of information flow available in today’s digital age.
The company CEO disclosed that Elnegy LLC has modelled its product proposition around two ideas -digital communication and ecommerce. He explained that the company’s platform is built around the concept of news aggregation (curation and personalization), unique content creation and ecommerce (social and voice assisted shopping).He stated that towards that goal the company operates two websites -https://www.theinsightpost.com and https://www.elnegy.com. Regarding the future of the company Mr. Aladiume emphasized that he believes that Elnegy would be among the top hundred technology companies within 10 years.
