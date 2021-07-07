NJ native launches luxury handbag and accessories brand
NJ native accessories brand.MADISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ndidi Obi USA OBI is a refreshing young luxury brand aiming to take women to the next level in fashion. This brand’s aim is to bring the finest quality of luxury goods to people who desire more. Individuals looking for quality crafted leather handbags with timeless, yet chic style have a new brand to check out. Bringing back the nostalgia of how leather handbags looked before mass production exploded onto the scene utilizing a USA based manufacturer and leather distributor is a take notice feature for the new brand. The creator and founder behind this brand is a Nigerian American-born designer named Ndidi Obi. From Paterson, New Jersey, this designer created a line out of her desire to find quality bags that did not require thousands of dollars to be spent.
After working two decades in corporate America this designer always aimed to stay effortlessly stylish for her daily work and evening wardrobe; you will see this inspiration in her handbag line collection. Ndidi Obi USA OBI is not just a mere new luxury brand collection but a brand with passion and vision aiming to remind us of why we miss handmade leather bags and accessories. Ndidi Obi is super excited for the collection as each rollout brings something she deems as special to the market, crafted with attention to detail and quality materials women and men will love. The founder wants you to be the proud owner of this new collection, Stay tuned for an official launch in September 2021! Ndidi Obi USA OBI is launching in phases so be sure to visit ndidiobi.com for the latest release. Check out pieces of the collection that are now available for prelaunch below.
