Carlos Reutemann: Former Components One driver dies, aged 79

Reutemann drove for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams.

Carlos Reutemann, a leading Formula 1 driver in the 1970s and 1980s and later a senior politician in Argentina for three decades, has died aged 79.

As a racing driver he won 12 Grands Prix, came close to the world championship with Williams in 1981.

He was known for his huge talent but enigmatic character.

Upon retiring abruptly in 1982, Reutemann went into politics and had two terms as governor of his native Santa Fe province.

He was a senator for the Justicialist Party from 2003 until his death.

Reutemann rose to prominence as a racing driver, entering Formula 1 in 1972 at the relatively late age of 29 and remaining among the top names in the sport throughout his decade of involvement.

He drove 146 races for the Brabham, Lotus, Ferrari and Williams teams and was regarded as one of the fastest drivers of his day.

He added six pole positions and a total of 45 podium finishes to his 12 wins. He finished runner-up in the 1981…