Carleen Riach’s “But I can Still Dance” is a fundamental handbook that offers a refreshing approach to caregiving.

But I Can Still Dance Carleen Breskin Riach, Author

“But I Can Still Dance” by Carleen Riach is a journal that teaches the readers how to live a quality life and still be a caregiver to a chronically ill person.

The quality of your life can be touched by enjoyment and peace instead of sadness and sorrow. Nobody likes to think about sadness, but it is a part of life that you must address at this time.” — Carleen Breskin Riach, Author