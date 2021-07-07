Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LenderHomePage Bolsters Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth

SANTA ANA, CA, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderHomePage (LHP), an industry-leading developer of digital mortgage software including the distinguished Loanzify POS, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brandon Salisbury as the new Director of Sales & Marketing, and the transition of Bryan Skitt to Chief Creative Officer, repositioning and strengthening its leadership team.

This move will allow Bryan, who recently served as Chief Marketing Officer, to focus on the upcoming release of LHP’s Creative on Demand service, as well as LHP’s product design.

Brandon is a highly experienced senior marketing professional with a strong B2B SaaS track record. He recently served as the Head of Sales and Marketing for IPeople, LLC, and previously led the sales and marketing efforts for ChildcareCRM during its major growth periods.

Rocky Foroutan, CEO for LenderHomePage, said, “Brandon is a seasoned, well-respected and proven marketing professional with an exceptional record. In his current role he has delivered substantial strategic and operational progress over a sustained period, delivering value for all stakeholders in the business while developing a distinct culture of growth.”

“I would also like to thank Bryan Skitt for all of his outstanding contributions. His transition to CCO is absolutely necessary to allow us to continue the rapid growth and product development that he has contributed to over the years.”

“I believe that the addition of Brandon to the leadership team, along with Bryan’s transition to CCO, is the best move to lead our business into the next phase of growth.”


About LenderHomePage:
Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.

About Loanzify:
Loanzify POS by LenderHomePage is part of a suite of innovative productivity solutions developed for the modern mortgage professional.

