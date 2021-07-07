Job Announcement - Chief Deputy Clerk

Vacancy Number: 21-02

Classification: JSP 14-15 (Salary Range $108,885-$166,502)

(Commensurate with qualifications and experience)

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Opening Date: July 6, 2021

Closing Date: July 30, 2021

Overview

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking a senior level executive to serve as the Chief Deputy Clerk. Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, along with a proven record of leadership and accomplishment, are required, preferably in a federal court or law-related environment. The Chief Deputy Clerk works in collaboration with and reports directly to the Clerk of Court. This position is located in Fargo, North Dakota.

Position

The Chief Deputy Clerk is a senior-level management position reporting directly to the Clerk of Court and, in the absence of the Clerk, assumes the functions and responsibilities of the Clerk.

The Chief Deputy shares with the Clerk the responsibility for the supervision and management of daily operations, including public service, case management, courtroom services, statistical reporting, records maintenance, human resources, information technology, security, financial operations, budget, procurement, property management and training.

Working closely with the Clerk and the staff, the Chief Deputy assists in the development, implementation and refinement of office policies, procedures and programs to enhance the productivity and efficiency of the organization.

The Chief Deputy works closely with the Clerk to develop and prioritize long-range goals and

plans for Clerk’s Office and to establish short term deadlines for completion of work assignments and special projects.

Representative Duties

The Chief Deputy Clerk assists the Clerk in developing, implementing, directing and perfecting:

A vision of excellence through strategic and long-range planning in an environment of limited and decreasing resources;

Day-to-day administration and supervision of Clerk’s Office personnel;

Human resources management, including hiring and assignment of personnel, personnel evaluations, and managing training programs;

Information technology systems of the court;

Financial services performed by the court, including accounting, purchasing, and budgeting;

Bankruptcy case-flow management and case administration systems;

Administrative, managerial and operations systems, policies and procedures;

Courtroom services;

Short and long-range space and facilities planning;

Customer service programs; and

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Must be a U.S. citizen or eligible lawful permanent resident seeking citizenship.

A bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in government, judicial, public, or business administration or a related field.

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years of progressively responsible administrative, professional, or managerial experience.

Experience in the federal judiciary is preferred, with operational knowledge of the courts, office automation (including automated case management systems), and a working knowledge of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure and adversary proceeding case flow.

Solid organizational, problem solving, and conflict resolution, as well as outstanding oral and written communications skills, are required. The successful candidate should be a leader and motivator who is able to clearly describe his or her demonstrative leadership style, vision and values.

A performance history that clearly reflects skills and demonstrable experience in managing a complex and detailed annual budget.

Benefits

Paid annual and sick leave

11 paid holidays per year

Medical coverage with a government contribution (choose from a variety of plans, health premiums may be deducted as pre-tax dollars, optional participation)

Vision and dental insurance (optional participation)

Life insurance program with a government contribution (optional participation)

Long-term care insurance (optional participation)

Flexible Spending Program (pre-tax contributions for health/dependent care, optional participation)

Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS)

Thrift Savings Plan (employer matching, similar to 401K, optional participation)

Parking privileges

This position is subject to mandatory participation in electronic funds transfer (direct deposit) for payroll.

Selection Process

The most qualified applicants will be invited to one (or more) personal interviews with the court. Persons selected for interviews will be required to travel to the designated location at their own expense. The court is not authorized to reimburse candidates for travel or relocation expenses.

Prior to appointment, the selectee considered for this position is required to undergo an FBI background check and investigation. The selectee may be appointed provisionally, and retention is contingent upon a favorable background investigation. As a condition of employment, employees are subject to updated background investigations every five years.

Application Procedure

To be assured consideration for this position, qualified applicants must submit the following:

-- Completed AO 78 (Federal Judicial Branch Application for Employment)

(Form is available here: https://www.uscourts.gov/services-forms/forms)

-- Cover letter outlining qualifications, relevant experience, management style and philosophy (include vacancy number 21-02)

-- Resume

-- Contact information for three (3) professional references knowledgeable of employment history (including legal and technical knowledge), character and integrity

Documents must be sent in PDF format to: ginger_elless@ndb.uscourts.gov

The court reserves the right to modify the conditions of this job announcement, to withdraw the announcement, or to fill the position sooner than the closing date without prior notice. Incomplete applications, as well as those not submitted electronically, will not be considered. Only those applicants selected for interviews will be contacted.

The United States Bankruptcy Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer and values diversity.