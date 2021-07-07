Thirteen Walkup Firm Attorneys Named to Super Lawyers 2021 Northern California Lists

Walkup Firm attorneys have helped shape personal injury law while securing billions of dollars in financial compensation for injured clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger is pleased to announce that four of its shareholders, Michael A. Kelly, Richard Schoenberger, Khaldoun Baghdadi, and Doris Cheng have once again made the 2021 Northern California Super Lawyers “Top 100” list. Mr. Kelly is also included on the “Top 10” list securing the number one vote-getter for the second consecutive year. Ms. Cheng made the 2021 list of “Top 50” Women Super Lawyers for the 10th year in a row.

Shareholders Matthew Davis, Douglas Saeltzer, Spencer Pahlke, and Conor Kelly are listed as 2021 Super Lawyers, while partners Andrew McDevitt, Sara Peters, and Valerie Rose together with associates Joseph Nicholson and Max Schuver are named Super Lawyers 2021 Northern California Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. While up to 5% of the lawyers in the state are named to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5% are named to the Rising Stars list.

San Francisco-based Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger is one of the premier personal injury firms in the country specializing in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death litigation. Its attorneys have helped shape personal injury law while securing billions of dollars in financial compensation for injured clients.