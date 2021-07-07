Prichard’s Distillery, Kelso Tennessee Announces 2021 Double Barrel Bourbon Release
“We are excited about our Double Barrel Bourbon release.
About Prichard’s Double Barrel Bourbon
Double Barreled Bourbon begins with the purchase of a select batch of premium Bourbon by Prichard’s Distillery for production using our own unique process of cutting the bourbon from its original 125 proof to 90 proof. Dumped from the original barrels, cut and re-barreled in the new, charred American oak barrels, the aging process begins anew. To understand why we chose to pursue this awfully expensive process, you must understand what makes Bourbon, Bourbon and other whiskies different.
And the Experts Say:
Jim Murray 2009 Whiskey Bible: Benjamin Prichard’s Double Barrel Bourbon (92) A classy effortless delivery. The corn-rye integration oozes sophistication and the vanilla-themed oak offers the perfect background. Immediate bittersweet character celebrates both a raisin-fruity juiciness and a much firmer, burned-honeycombed middle; complex, classy and challenging; thuddingly firm with limited yield. Spices from the rye try to probe the wall but this is the metaled hoof a Kentucky thoroughbred; a quite different bourbon that ticks the boxes as they should but throws in a few curve balls for the palate to negotiate.
Paul Pacult, Spirit Journal, December 2010: ***** / Highest Recommendation
Terribly bronze/burnished orange color; impeccably clean. Opening whiffs detect serious bourbon (read: vanilla and maple scents), buttered corn-on-the-cob notes that send my olfactory mechanisms to American whiskey nirvana; seven more minutes of air contact see the soring aromatic heights come down to earth while pleasing aromas of oak stave, light maple and light caramel take charge. Entry is stunningly mellow yet crisp (proper acidity) and wonderfully spicy (vanilla, cinnamon); mid-palate owns sinewy, full-weighted but elegant texture and rich, cocoa bean-like and maple tastes that delight and carry the taste buds into the resiny/oaky, semi-sweet finish that’s a total winner. A superbly, sophisticated craft American whiskey offered at the ideal abv. The pinnacle achievement of Prichard’s Distillery, in my opinion.
2011 Ultimate Spirits challenge: Rating 95: Recommendation: Extraordinary/Ultimate
Tasting Notes: USC Assistant Chairman Sean Ludford's notes: A bold and spicy style with a rich core of fruit cake, toffee, honey, and vanilla accented wood. Complex and stylish with new flavors emerging with each sip.
2012 Ultimate Spirits Challenge: Rating 95: Recommendation: Extraordinary/Ultimate
Tasting Notes: Attractive burnished orange hue. Opens with big, comely maple, vanilla, buttered corn-on-the-cob and resin notes. In the mouth, the sinewy texture supports full-out tastes of oak, cocoa bean and caramel corn. Superb.
About Prichard’s Distillery
Founded in 1997, Prichard’s Distillery was the third legal licensed distillery in Tennessee their products are registered under the Prichard’ and is recognized as one of Americas First Craft Distilleries. Prichard’s offers a wide range of hand-crafted sprits including American Craft Whiskey, American Craft Rum, Tennessee Springs Vodka and Sweet Lucy Bourbon Liqueurs.
You will find the Prichard’s name on all of his spirits. Following the motto of his father, Don’t produce or sell anything you would not put your name on the label. Phil believes the Prichard’s Name is his standard of quality.
Prichard’s Distillery products have won multiple US and International medals and awards over the 22 years.
