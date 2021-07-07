Global Crusher Backing Compound Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2 % amid Rising Mineral Exploration & Mining Activities

Crusher Backing Compound Market

The Global Crusher Backing Compound Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2 % over the next six years

The Epoxy segment is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is owing to the increasing focus on manufacturing sustainable backing compound.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UK, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Crusher Backing Compound Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2 % during 2021-2027 according to QuantAlign Research. The key drivers fostering the growth of the market include; Growing construction sector across the globe, and rising mineral exploration & mining activities. Moreover, increasing R&D & continuous innovation in product development is also driving the growth of the global crusher backing compound market.

The rapid urbanization has led to an increase in construction activities across the globe. Various governments are increasingly investing in infrastructure projects, which has led to an increased adoption of Crushers. This in turn has favorably affected the crusher backing materials market. Moreover, the continuous product development in the backing compound has also resulted in more sustainable backing compounds in the market. There has been a growing trend towards manufacturing of epoxy resin backing compounds with reduced hazard potential.

The report segments the crusher backing compound market into Material ( Epoxy, Polyurethanes, Acrylics), by Application (Cone Crushers, Gyratory Crushers, Jaw Crushers, Stone Crushers, Grinding Mills, Lock Bushings & Bearings), by End-Use (Building & Construction, Mining & Smelting, Others), by Distribution Channel ( Online, Offline), and Regions.

Key insights:

• Based on Material , the Epoxy segment is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period

• Based on Application, the Stone Crushers segment is held the significant share of the market in 2020

• On the basis of Region, Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the crusher backing compound market



Key players operating in crusher backing compound market include: ESCO Corporation., Henkel Corporation Engineering Adhesives, Copps Industries., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Columbia Steel Casting Co., Inc., FINSAD Group Oy, Monarch Industrial Product (I) Pvt Ltd, Epoxa US Incorporated., Unnathi Enterprises, Micor Company, Inc.., HPZ Crusher Services Inc., and Schenck Process, among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the projected growth rate of the global crusher backing compound market?

• Who are the major players in the crusher backing compound market ?

• What are the major trends in crusher backing compound market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• What is the degree of competition in the crusher backing compound market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the crusher backing compound market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the crusher backing compound market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the crusher backing compound market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers the Crusher Backing Compound Market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

