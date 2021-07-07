TunaDog, "the Cutest Dog" Presale is Now Live

/EIN News/ -- FLORENCE, Italy, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TunaDog, one of the projects lying among the kings of Memecoins, is holding its presale on July 7. The countdown is on!



The project provides a platform that artists can participate in to create unique NFT collections with their theme, Tuna The Dog. It wants, in the future, to create TunaDog merch and a TunaDog game, whereby 90% of the proceeds will be allocated to help stray animals and animals with diseases through organizations.

TunaDog Presale

The platform will hold it on Binance Chain DxSale - the first actual decentralized locker and launchpad service on the platform offering presales.

Once the presale ends, TunaDog will be listed in Pancakeswap with liquidity locked and ownership renounced.

Presale Information

Price: 1 BNB = 880000 TUNADOG

Soft cap: 300 BNB

Hard cap: 600 BNB

Conditions: Min 0.1 BNB / max 5 BNB

Listing price: 10% higher than public presale

How to Buy from DxSale

Go to the sale link from your web3 supported browsers (going to be posted 10 hours before countdown end) Connect your wallet Input amounts of BNB you want to contribute with, e.g., 0.1 to 5 BNB Click Contribute Buttons & Confirm The Transaction You will receive $TUNADOG tokens once the presale ends, and you can collect them on the DxSale page .



Tokenomics

Liquidity is automatically provided to create a price floor for the token. The smart contract charges a 2 percent fee on all transactions to auto replenish the liquidity pool.

In addition, a 4 percent charge on all transactions is given to all token holders. That is, you don't have to take or provide liquidity to gain money with TUNADOG . It's going to benefit all holders!

TunaDog is deflationary; therefore, in each transaction, 2% is permanently burned, our supply will be lower every day. The platform will take another 2 percent charge on all transactions distributed to TunaDog Marketing/Development wallet. It will be aimed at effective marketing to maintain the growth of the platform.

Details

Total supply: 1B TUNADOG (100%)

Fundraise: 561.6M TUNADOG (56.16%)

Pancakeswap Listing: 315.9M TUNADOG (31.59%)

Marketing: 50M TUNADOG (5%)

Exchange Listings: 50M TUNADOG (5%).

Initial Burn: 22.5M TUNADOG (2.25%)

Roadmap

For the third quarter of 2021, we can expect to see the first NFT collection, fundraising. Listing on CMC/CG, Launch on Pancakeswap, and LP token lock. For the fourth quarter, there will be more marketing and campaigns. We will also see more partnerships and even a CEX listing.

In 2022, this is when the TunaDog merch and the TunaDog game are scheduled for production. The NFT launchpad is also expected at this time. Last but not least, the new blockchain integrations may come around this first quarter of the year if all goes according to plan and schedule.

About TunaDog

TunaDog is a project, the king of Memecoins, to give users and artists a chance to interact with the NFT world.

Interact with the project;

Website: https://tunadogtoken.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tunadogtoken

Telegram: https://t.me/tunadog

Contract Address: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9b945bc8844f3fd9ed0a490edc244c347c7de7f2

Media Contacts -

Name - Marco Gonzales

Email - team@tunadogtoken.com

Company - Tuna Dog



