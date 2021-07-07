Civic Services Market Trends Include Investments In CRM Software

Civic Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Civic Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. This software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the 2018 Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Major companies in the civic services industry include Southern Baptist Churches, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America.

Read More On The Global Civic Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/civic-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The global civic services market size is expected to grow from $928.9 billion in 2020 to $964.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1211.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global civic services market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 32% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global civic services market.

TBRC’s global civic services market report is segmented by type into religious organizations, NGOs and charitable organizations, political organizations, unions and associations and by mode of donation into online, offline.

Subsegments covered are trust and foundations, voluntary health organizations, human rights organizations, environment, conservation and wildlife organizations, other NGOs and charitable organizations, civic and social organizations, business associations, professional organizations, labor unions and similar labor organizations, political organizations, other political organizations, unions and associations.

Civic Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides civic services market overview, forecast civic services market size and growth for the whole market, civic services market segments, and geographies, civic services market trends, civic services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Civic Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1943&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market - By Type (Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Others – NGOs And Charitable Organizations), By Mode Of Donation (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ngos-and-charitable-organizations-market

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trust-and-foundations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-rights-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/