Rising Star at Leading Aberdeen Marine Operator Selected to Take Part in United Nations Programme

Ale Ramirez

QHSE Lead at marine operator Attollo has been chosen to take part in the United Nations Young Innovators Programme.

Sustainable operations are at the heart of what we do here at Attollo” — Ale Ramirez - QHSE Lead

ABERDEEN, ABERDEENSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QHSE Lead at marine operator Attollo has been chosen to take part in the United Nations Young Innovators Programme.

Ale Ramirez, of Aberdeen, applied to the accelerator programme in 2020 and was accepted to begin this year. The UN scheme, which forms part of the Global Compact of Sustainable Development Goals, chooses business talent from around the world with the aim of promoting young innovators working in various industries to identify opportunities and develop solutions, under the guidance of mentors.

Ale felt compelled to apply to the project when she heard about the chance to further expand and align the sustainability goals in Attollo’s business strategy. The UN selects high performing employees under the age of 35 with an interest in business innovation, sustainability and disruptive technologies.

The programme, which is open to participants of the United Nations Global Compact sustainability initiative, ‘activates future business leaders and changemakers and challenges them to rethink traditional business models and unlock new business opportunities. The ten-month long programme comprises workshops, case studies, group exercises, challenges and online learning with the aim of engaging bright young talent to advance the sustainability efforts of the next generation of innovators.

Ale explains: “Sustainable operations are at the heart of what we do here at Attollo. When I heard about the Young Innovators Programme I knew it was something we needed to be involved with, as it aligns with our goals of cleaner marine operations through innovation. I’m keen to get started and collaborate with like-minded individuals, all with a shared goal of using climate action to create a better world.”

Clare O’Keeffe, Global Goals Project Manager for the UN Global Compact Network UK, continues: “We are excited to have Ale join us for the Young SDG Innovators Programme. Ale will be joining innovators from 11 other UK companies, and over 165 companies globally, in advancing their sustainability efforts, driving innovation and unlocking new business opportunities. It’s great to see Ale taking part and we look forward to seeing Attollo lead the way with innovative solutions towards cleaner marine operations.”

As well as renowned British businesses such as Vodafone, Natwest Group and Anglo American signing up for the UK based initiative, the international cohort includes global leaders such as Equinor and Orsted.

Ale has been working at Attollo for two and a half years. Attollo has been a leading player in the offshore marine industry since its inception and is committed to its goal of supporting its clients involved in the energy transition.

ENDS

About: Attollo focuses on smarter operations with better results and continues to positively impact the global offshore marine industry with unrivalled expertise in supporting offshore energy projects. Attollo’s progressive approach and ambitious vision enable it to propel the offshore industry forward for a brighter, more sustainable energy future.

More information:

https://www.unglobalcompact.org/sdgs/young-sdg-innovators

www.attollo.com