A Quick-read for Sci-Fi Hardcore Fans

"Reg" by Richard Groves

The author has used all the elements needed to create a perfectly hilarious story

COOKSTOWN , NEW JERSEY , USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reg, Richard Groves' hilarious yet thought-provoking book, was titled based on its main character, Reginald. The story transpires through the point-of-view of Reg's equally-endearing best friend, Dick. Reg is a quiet, unemployed, unassuming man living on his own in his small red-brick terraced house in Walford. The busiest he has been, according to Dick, was when he was eating chips in front of the television while watching Blue Peter. So who would have thought that this beer-swilling couch potato will be the same man who will challenge—and eventually finds a flaw—in Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity? So who will believe Reg over the most renowned scientist in the world ever? It is hard to believe, but in Groves' Reg, Reg is right! And his discovery will ultimately transform him from a couch potato into the talk of the town and will kick start his journey through the universe.

The BlueInk Review defines the book as a quantum physics-powered science fiction that is a quirky, highly amusing, and deeply thought-provoking look at life, love, and humankind’s ultimate destiny in the universe. It adds, "Thematically and tonally reminiscent of Rudy Rucker’s 1984 classic Master of Space and Time, this novel’s erudite speculation, sense of wonder, and profoundly provocative ending should appeal to all science fiction fans."

Richard Groves has created a lovable character out of the buddies Dick and Reg. Reading the book makes readers think that the author had fun writing the story, which is rare. Grab a copy before it runs out!



