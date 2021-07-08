Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering $500 Cash Back on Trade-In of Old AC Unit

An industry leader in heating and air is now offering a special deal.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it is now offering $500 cashback on the trade-in of old AC units.

“We are very excited about this offer,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Pilakovic explained that the offer is for residential HVAC systems purchased from the company.

“Please call Bold City Heating & Air at (904) 513-3158 for more details,” Pilakovic said.

As for the company itself, Pilakovic said Bold City & Heating believes in treating every customer as if they were family and giving them the respect and dependable A/C service they deserve. Over the years, the company has serviced 1000’s of families and turned customers into friends.

“Providing unparalleled HVAC services to our Northeast Florida neighbors is more than a job to us — it’s our passion,” Pilakovic said. “Whether you are in the market for a new air conditioning system or in need of an A/C repair, we are here to help. Our highly trained and certified technicians repair all brands and models of heating and cooling equipment. We invite you to take advantage of this unique special we’re offering today - $500 cash on the trade-in of old AC units when you purchase a new HVAC unit from Bold City Heating & Air.”

For more information, please visit https://boldcityac.com/about-us/ and boldcityac.com/blog

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way

Suite #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256