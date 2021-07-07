Bold City Heating & Air Offers Financing Options for New AC installation & Service in Jacksonville, FL

An industry leader in heating and air is now offering new financing options through one of the largest banks in the United States.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it is now offering financing options for new AC installation and services in Jacksonville, FL.

“We know that financing can be stressful, and everyone should have the opportunity to live in a comfortable space with high air quality,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bold City family has been in the HVAC service industry, in Jacksonville, Florida, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide the community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Pilakovic explained that Bold City Heating & Air has teamed up with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. in order to provide the benefits of financing to its customers, which include:

● Flexible Financing

● Revolving Lines of Credit

● Convenient Monthly Payments

● Online Account Management

“Heating and air conditioning has never been more affordable,” Pilakovic stressed before adding, “With the amount of time spent at home – for your family and your pets – air quality is an essential part of daily life. Our trusted technicians will give you the quality service you need, with the option of setting up a flexible payment plan to ensure your HVAC system is always taken care of.”

Pilakovic went on to reiterate that financing isn’t always a one-size-fits-all solution.

“At Bold City Heating & Air and Wells Fargo Bank, we’re willing to work with you to come up with a flexible financing solution that not only meets your needs but also helps you pay back your service cost on a schedule that works for you,” Pilakovic said. “Through this relationship, we now have the ability to offer flexible options for financing all your heating and air conditioning solutions, allowing you to get the service you need while not dipping into savings or having to put off repairs.”

As to why the company teamed up with Wells Fargo, Pilakovic noted that it is to help its customers get the best service possible with financing options that are tailored to fit their needs.

“Wells Fargo offers competitive rates, no opening or closing fees, and fast access to funds, which can be especially beneficial for those needing emergency HVAC service,” Pilakovic said.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/

###

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way

Suite #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256