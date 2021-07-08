SALESmanago LLC & Encircl LLP announces Marketing & Services Partnership to offer Customer Data & Experience Platform
LAWNDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encircl
LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/9b3aym5m
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/yteeuam7
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/tnzvk4tb
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/5bznvdjz
Kenscio
LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/jfw5dtz9
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/3znyy49f
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kenscio
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/6vtsvb64
SALESmanago
LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/4ezwvc7r
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/wz8s8fvn
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yx55r5s
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/4266k46m
SALESmanago (www.salesmanago.com), a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC (www.encircl.com) with its headquarters in Lawndale, CA, USA announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-driven Customer Data & Experience Platform (CDXP) to Global customers and in particular to North American enterprises. Encircl LLC is a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd (www.kenscio.com), headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brands “ Kenscio & Encircl” and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally.
E-commerce is driving enterprises across the globe to deploy a highly reliable and scalable CDP Software to capture client’s data from both online and offline systems and present a 360-degree view of the customer information for effective marketing communication and engagement. If these systems are incorporated with execution capabilities for various types of communication and engagement, then it becomes much more effective than a standalone customer data platform. Leveraging AI and ML technologies, SALESmanago addresses these two needs with its products and services.
SALESmanago serves more than 2,000 customers in multiple industry verticals like Retail, Ecommerce, Banks & Finance, Consumer Goods to name a few across Europe, the USA, and Asia
The partnership with Encircl LLC will enable SALESmanago to offer its CDXP platform to North American enterprises by leveraging Encircl & Kenscio’s presence, reach, digital marketing expertise, and experience in serving customers in India and the rest of the world. Similarly, Encircl will not only market the platform jointly but also offer professional services around the SALESmanago platform.
Commenting on the partnership Manjunatha K G, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Aghreni Technologies (Brands Kenscio & Encircl) said “The partnership with SALESmanago will help Kenscio & Encircl to enhance its products & services portfolio and enables us to offer an integrated product for Customer Data & Experience and omnichannel capabilities eliminating the integration, implementation and servicing pains faced by the customers. Indian enterprises across multiple verticals will benefit from an additional option to choose from with SALESmanago. Encircl LLC believes that it will be exciting times ahead with the new offerings from its portfolio”
Commenting on the new initiative to partner with Encircl LLC, Grzegorz Blazewicz, Founder & CEO of SALESmanago said “The partnership with Encircl LLC will allow us to further enhance our presence in North American markets which is the largest & growing markets, and embracing new technologies for business. SALESmanago’s CDXP platform can be a differentiator for those enterprises adopting it as their integrated Customer Data and Experience platform. We are excited with the thoughts of expanding our presence in the North American markets through this partnership and learn from them too to enrich our product platform further”
To learn more about the Encircl LLC and SALESmanago marketing partnership, please visit
https://www.encircl.com/campaign/data-and-experience-platform/
https://blog.salesmanago.com/
https://www.salesmanago.com/info/partners.htm
About SALESmanago
SALESmanago (www.salesmanago.com) creates and provides a comprehensive Customer Data & Marketing Automation Platform. Headquartered in Kraków, Poland, the company employs 300 highly experienced consultants, data scientists, and engineers. SALESmanago works internationally via an extensive network of over 1,000 reselling partners.
SALESmanago solutions cover all key challenges of modern eCommerce business like increase of revenue and conversion of outbound and inbound activities, boosting overall marketing effectiveness, driving consistent omnichannel communication, purchase process optimization, and managing complete customer lifecycle. SALESmanago helps in improving all kinds of marketing metrics and KPI’s. As a no-code solution, it is available for every company and easy to integrate. Every user is fully supported with educational materials and help from the Customer Success advisors. Among a variety of SALESmanago features, everyone can find solutions perfectly tailored to their needs.
About Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Encircl)
Encircl LLC (www.encircl.com), a fully owned subsidiary of Aghreni, is a leading technology-driven digital marketing agency with its corporate office in Lawndale, CA, and other offices in San Francisco, New York, and Toronto with a global delivery center in Bangalore, India. It’s a full-fledged 360-degree digital marketing service & products company whose core team consists of experts from diverse interests and backgrounds with an accumulated professional experience of 300+ man-years. Over the last few years, Encircl has been widely recognized for its expertise in the digital marketing niche. Through its developed business applications and processes, Encircl supports marketers in executing high-return marketing campaigns. Besides being pioneers in an innovative and data-driven approach, they are also experts in trends and branding. With exposure to various industries including eCommerce, BFSI, information technology, manufacturing, and consulting & strategy, Encircl imbibes ‘technology innovation for marketers’ as a key value proposition for all its clients.
Media Contacts:
Name: Teresa Kozaczewska
SALESmanago
Email Id: teresa.kozaczewska@salesmanago.com
Vittal Vashist N
Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Encircl)
Email Id: vittal.vashist@encircl.com
Pawan Upadhyay
LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/9b3aym5m
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/yteeuam7
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/tnzvk4tb
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/5bznvdjz
Kenscio
LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/jfw5dtz9
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/3znyy49f
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kenscio
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/6vtsvb64
SALESmanago
LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/4ezwvc7r
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/wz8s8fvn
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yx55r5s
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/4266k46m
SALESmanago (www.salesmanago.com), a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC (www.encircl.com) with its headquarters in Lawndale, CA, USA announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-driven Customer Data & Experience Platform (CDXP) to Global customers and in particular to North American enterprises. Encircl LLC is a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd (www.kenscio.com), headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brands “ Kenscio & Encircl” and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally.
E-commerce is driving enterprises across the globe to deploy a highly reliable and scalable CDP Software to capture client’s data from both online and offline systems and present a 360-degree view of the customer information for effective marketing communication and engagement. If these systems are incorporated with execution capabilities for various types of communication and engagement, then it becomes much more effective than a standalone customer data platform. Leveraging AI and ML technologies, SALESmanago addresses these two needs with its products and services.
SALESmanago serves more than 2,000 customers in multiple industry verticals like Retail, Ecommerce, Banks & Finance, Consumer Goods to name a few across Europe, the USA, and Asia
The partnership with Encircl LLC will enable SALESmanago to offer its CDXP platform to North American enterprises by leveraging Encircl & Kenscio’s presence, reach, digital marketing expertise, and experience in serving customers in India and the rest of the world. Similarly, Encircl will not only market the platform jointly but also offer professional services around the SALESmanago platform.
Commenting on the partnership Manjunatha K G, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Aghreni Technologies (Brands Kenscio & Encircl) said “The partnership with SALESmanago will help Kenscio & Encircl to enhance its products & services portfolio and enables us to offer an integrated product for Customer Data & Experience and omnichannel capabilities eliminating the integration, implementation and servicing pains faced by the customers. Indian enterprises across multiple verticals will benefit from an additional option to choose from with SALESmanago. Encircl LLC believes that it will be exciting times ahead with the new offerings from its portfolio”
Commenting on the new initiative to partner with Encircl LLC, Grzegorz Blazewicz, Founder & CEO of SALESmanago said “The partnership with Encircl LLC will allow us to further enhance our presence in North American markets which is the largest & growing markets, and embracing new technologies for business. SALESmanago’s CDXP platform can be a differentiator for those enterprises adopting it as their integrated Customer Data and Experience platform. We are excited with the thoughts of expanding our presence in the North American markets through this partnership and learn from them too to enrich our product platform further”
To learn more about the Encircl LLC and SALESmanago marketing partnership, please visit
https://www.encircl.com/campaign/data-and-experience-platform/
https://blog.salesmanago.com/
https://www.salesmanago.com/info/partners.htm
About SALESmanago
SALESmanago (www.salesmanago.com) creates and provides a comprehensive Customer Data & Marketing Automation Platform. Headquartered in Kraków, Poland, the company employs 300 highly experienced consultants, data scientists, and engineers. SALESmanago works internationally via an extensive network of over 1,000 reselling partners.
SALESmanago solutions cover all key challenges of modern eCommerce business like increase of revenue and conversion of outbound and inbound activities, boosting overall marketing effectiveness, driving consistent omnichannel communication, purchase process optimization, and managing complete customer lifecycle. SALESmanago helps in improving all kinds of marketing metrics and KPI’s. As a no-code solution, it is available for every company and easy to integrate. Every user is fully supported with educational materials and help from the Customer Success advisors. Among a variety of SALESmanago features, everyone can find solutions perfectly tailored to their needs.
About Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Encircl)
Encircl LLC (www.encircl.com), a fully owned subsidiary of Aghreni, is a leading technology-driven digital marketing agency with its corporate office in Lawndale, CA, and other offices in San Francisco, New York, and Toronto with a global delivery center in Bangalore, India. It’s a full-fledged 360-degree digital marketing service & products company whose core team consists of experts from diverse interests and backgrounds with an accumulated professional experience of 300+ man-years. Over the last few years, Encircl has been widely recognized for its expertise in the digital marketing niche. Through its developed business applications and processes, Encircl supports marketers in executing high-return marketing campaigns. Besides being pioneers in an innovative and data-driven approach, they are also experts in trends and branding. With exposure to various industries including eCommerce, BFSI, information technology, manufacturing, and consulting & strategy, Encircl imbibes ‘technology innovation for marketers’ as a key value proposition for all its clients.
Media Contacts:
Name: Teresa Kozaczewska
SALESmanago
Email Id: teresa.kozaczewska@salesmanago.com
Vittal Vashist N
Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Encircl)
Email Id: vittal.vashist@encircl.com
Pawan Upadhyay
Encircl LLC
email us here