Simultaneously Interpreted in 60 Languages: "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone." Historic Online Conference
ALLATRA IPM: On July 24, 2021, at 15:00, Greenwich Mean Time, a live broadcast of the conference will be streamed on thousands of media channels and platforms.
The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis that is affecting everyone.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HISTORIC EVENT: International Online Conference "GLOBAL CRISIS. THIS ALREADY AFFECTS EVERYONE."
— - ALLATRA IPM
Over 60 languages of simultaneous interpreting on July 24, 2021, at 15:00 GMT
Modern civilization has reached the point of instability and global crises. The global financial, economic, environmental, anthropological, and climate crises are realities that every person is already facing. But this is only the beginning. Do people realize the full scope of the upcoming threats? Radical changes in all spheres of life in the near future are inevitable for every person on the planet. Yet, how aware is the world community of these changes, not to mention being prepared for them?
International online conference Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone in the event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement.
The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis that is affecting everyone.
BROADCAST LINK:
https://youtu.be/OdBqRbohhKc
KEY TOPICS OF THE CONFERENCE:
---> Digital transformation, the introduction of high technology based on artificial intelligence in various fields of the life of world society: risks and benefits.
---> The fourth industrial revolution and a threat of mass unemployment.
---> Future without jobs. Causes of the inevitable collapse of the world economy if the consumerist format is preserved.
---> Radical changes in all spheres of society.
---> The problem of overpopulation.
---> Rapid depletion of the planet’s resources.
---> Global climate change.
---> Cyclicity of geological events that depend on external factors.
---> Importance of every person in building the Creative Society.
---> Survival of humanity and revival of civilization.
Broadcast languages included:
العربية
Azərbaycan
Беларуская
Български
বাংলা
Čeština
Чăваш
Deutsch
Ελληνικά
English
Español
Eesti keel
Suomi
Français
עברית
हिंदी
Hrvatski
Magyar
Italiano
日本語
ქართული
Адыгэбзэ
Қазақша
한국어
Кыргызча
Lietuviškai
Latviešu
Македонски
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Română
Русский
Cурдоперевод(ru)
Slovenčina
Slovenščina
Svenska
Türkçe
Татар
Українська
اردو
Ўзбек
中文
and more...
At this conference, volunteers from around the world, people who have a realistic view of the current situation, together with researchers and experts from different fields, will outline the cause-and-effect links between the various crises already affecting everyone and the impending global catastrophe.
Global Crisis. This Is Already Happening Now | Trailer