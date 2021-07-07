Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Simultaneously Interpreted in 60 Languages: "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone." Historic Online Conference

International online conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" is the event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement.

"Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone." invites President Trump for opening speech.

The Creative Society, where the greatest value is human Life, is a covenant of our prophets to us.

It is an association of active, honest and friendly people who aspire to use their best qualities for the benefit of society. It is a new format of relations regardless of nationalities, professions, social status, religious and political views.

ALLATRA International Public Movement

ALLATRA IPM: On July 24, 2021, at 15:00, Greenwich Mean Time, a live broadcast of the conference will be streamed on thousands of media channels and platforms.

The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis that is affecting everyone.”
— - ALLATRA IPM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HISTORIC EVENT: International Online Conference "GLOBAL CRISIS. THIS ALREADY AFFECTS EVERYONE."
Over 60 languages of simultaneous interpreting on July 24, 2021, at 15:00 GMT

Modern civilization has reached the point of instability and global crises. The global financial, economic, environmental, anthropological, and climate crises are realities that every person is already facing. But this is only the beginning. Do people realize the full scope of the upcoming threats? Radical changes in all spheres of life in the near future are inevitable for every person on the planet. Yet, how aware is the world community of these changes, not to mention being prepared for them?

International online conference Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone in the event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement.

The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis that is affecting everyone.

BROADCAST LINK:
https://youtu.be/OdBqRbohhKc

KEY TOPICS OF THE CONFERENCE:
---> Digital transformation, the introduction of high technology based on artificial intelligence in various fields of the life of world society: risks and benefits.
---> The fourth industrial revolution and a threat of mass unemployment.
---> Future without jobs. Causes of the inevitable collapse of the world economy if the consumerist format is preserved.
---> Radical changes in all spheres of society.
---> The problem of overpopulation.
---> Rapid depletion of the planet’s resources.
---> Global climate change.
---> Cyclicity of geological events that depend on external factors.
---> Importance of every person in building the Creative Society.
---> Survival of humanity and revival of civilization.

Broadcast languages included:
العربية
Azərbaycan
Беларуская
Български
বাংলা
Čeština
Чăваш
Deutsch
Ελληνικά
English
Español
Eesti keel
Suomi
Français
עברית
हिंदी
Hrvatski
Magyar
Italiano
日本語
ქართული
Адыгэбзэ
Қазақша
한국어
Кыргызча‎
Lietuviškai
Latviešu
Македонски
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Română
Русский
Cурдоперевод(ru)
Slovenčina
Slovenščina
Svenska
Türkçe
Татар
Українська
اردو
Ўзбек
中文
and more...

At this conference, volunteers from around the world, people who have a realistic view of the current situation, together with researchers and experts from different fields, will outline the cause-and-effect links between the various crises already affecting everyone and the impending global catastrophe.

Contact us:
info@allatraunites.com

The official website of ALLATRA International Public Movement:
allatra.org

The official website of ALLATRA International volunteer TV ALLATRA TV:
allatra.tv

Alicia Topper
Allatra IPM USA
+1 313-467-4881
info@allatraunites.com
Global Crisis. This Is Already Happening Now | Trailer

