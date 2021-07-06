Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Defends the SAFE Child Act

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after he filed an amicus brief defending the SAFE Child Act in a case at the North Carolina Court of Appeals. A copy of the brief is available here.

“Thanks to the SAFE Child Act, adults who were sexually violated as children are able to sue their abusers in court for the damages they suffered. Our understanding of childhood abuse and its long-term impact on people’s lives has evolved, and our laws must do the same. Victims deserve their day in court. I am proud to have drafted and supported the passage of this law. Now, my office is fighting to defend this law in court with the friend of the court brief we filed today.”

