Attorney General Jeff Jackson Warns North Carolinians about Stanley Cup Final Ticket Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to be cautious before spending large amounts of money on resale tickets for Stanley Cup Final games.

Excitement around the Hurricanes reaching the Stanley Cup Final has caused ticket prices to skyrocket. Reports have listed prices as high as $17,000 for a single seat, with standing-room-only tickets going for as much as $600. The enthusiasm around the games creates the perfect environment for scammers to try to resell fake tickets that won’t get you into the game.

“We’re all cheering on the Canes, but if you want to do it in person and you’re looking for some last-minute tickets to the rest of the games, be careful,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Make sure you know who you’re buying tickets from and think twice before you buy a resold ticket. We want you to enjoy the game, not become the victim of a scam.”

Attorney General Jackson urges fans to take the following precautions:

Purchase tickets from reputable platforms. Verify the platform’s URL in your browser by looking for a lock icon and ensuring the address starts with “https:”

Don’t fall for “sob stories.” Sometimes, scammers will claim they need to sell tickets urgently because of a family emergency to lower a buyer’s guard.

Use a credit card. If a transaction is fraudulent, credit cards offer better protection than debit cards or peer-to-peer payment apps.

Look at the refund policy. If the seller is reputable, they should clearly display the refund policy and be willing to answer questions about it.

Attorney General Jackson recently won a jury trial against Live Nation and Ticketmaster for using anticompetitive conduct to take advantage of fans in the primary ticket sales market. This alert focuses on the resale ticket market, which was not affected by the litigation. Ticket prices on the resale market are often dependent on demand. If you think you may have been scammed by someone selling Stanley Cup Final tickets, or you’ve identified any deceptive statements by Ticketmaster, please file a complaint with our office online or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

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