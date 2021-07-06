Wyoming Bean Commission to Meet July 7

The Wyoming Bean Commission (WBC) is scheduled to meet for a meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, July 7, 2021. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. During the meeting, the Wyoming Bean Commission will approve minutes from the previous meeting, hear a budget update, discuss assessment rate changes, hear an update on “Dry Bean Revenue Protection” and “Seed Bean” insurance, hear any other old business, discuss WCIA Associate memberships, discuss the USDBC summer meeting in Denver, discuss the WDA email on dry bean grading, and discuss changes to WBC rules (Chapter1, Section 9). Along with this, they elect a new Chair and co-chair of the commission and discuss any other business as needed. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting. The members of the Wyoming Bean Commission are Beau Fulton (grower) of Park County, Jeffery Chapman (handler), Jerrod Lind (grower) of Platte County, Pascual Aguilar (grower) of Big Horn County, Wayne Hort (grower) of Goshen County, Cortney Allen (handler), and Dale Heggem (ex-officio member from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture). The Bean Commission is comprised of six members initially appointed by the Governor. Four members are growers, and two members are handlers with facilities located in Wyoming. One member must reside in Laramie, Platte or Goshen County, Wyoming. The Bean Commission is funded through assessments collected on dry bean sales and is housed within the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The commission will meet no less than two times each year and will keep a permanent record of its proceedings and report its activities to the Governor and Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources interim committee. Along with this, the commission may conduct or contract scientific research, disseminate information on dry edible beans based on research, study state and federal legislation with respect to matters concerning the dry edible bean industry, appoint advisory groups, make grants to research agencies for financing special or emergency studies, and a variety of other activates. For an agenda and more information on the Wyoming Bean Council, visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/ts/wyoming-bean-commission or contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at 307-777-7321. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.