The French cultural battle you by no means knew about

Paris (CNN) — In France, summer holidays are sacred. So much so that the government is willing to bend its own Covid vaccination policies to let French workers hit the beach without worrying about their second injection.

Until it did, the public outrage over the prospect that rigid vaccination plans might jeopardize people’s summer getaways was enough to unite one of France’s biggest divides: “juilletistes” — those who holiday in July — and “aoûtiens” — those who prefer August.

To appease these fervent holidaymakers, authorities have agreed to waive guidelines that insisted second vaccinations must generally be received in the same place as the first. Now people can choose the locations, including popular vacation destinations.

The monthly preference of French sunseekers may seem a mere curiosity to the rest of the world, but for those who live there, it’s a serious matter — and one that annually grinds the entire nation to a standstill.

