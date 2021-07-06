Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,654 in the last 365 days.

eSwatini opposition leaders go into hiding as Africa’s final absolute monarchy cracks down

The president of the opposition People’s United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), Mlungisi Makhanya, told CNN on Tuesday that he had witnessed military and police patrols on the ground.

“The army was brought in to help protect and preserve,” said Sen. Manqoba Khumalo, eSwatini’s Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

But the acting eSwatini President of the Economic Freedom Fighters accused the military of having a more sinister purpose.

“For now we are on the run after soldiers were sent to kill political party leaders,” activist Nombulelo Dlamini, told CNN.

The president of the National Union of Students (SNUS) is also in hiding, he told CNN.

“All we want is dialogue. We don’t promote violence. The government should engage its people,” said SNUS president, Colani Maseko.

Tensions continue to mount despite an urgent mission dispatched to the kingdom by the president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, including the foreign ministers of Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The South African…

The post eSwatini opposition leaders go into hiding as Africa’s final absolute monarchy cracks down appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

eSwatini opposition leaders go into hiding as Africa’s final absolute monarchy cracks down

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.