Regenerative Aesthetics Course Now Open for Registration to Learn Hair, Face and Sexual Health Procedures

Top Regenerative Aesthetics Training Course Learn Botox, Fillers, Exosomes, Stem Cells for Hair, Face and Sexual Health! PRP Training

Registration is open for Regenerative Aesthetics Courses in Nashville for August 2021. Attendees learn face, hair and sexual health procedures.

Real patients come in for procedures, and our trainers teach how to evaluate patients and perform the procedures. The skills learned are remembered better and translate into immediate use in practice!” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the August 2021 Hands On Regenerative Aesthetics Courses in Nashville. The courses include hands on training for PRP, fillers, Botox, umbilical cord Wharton's Jelly and exosome rich fluid for all types of aesthetic procedures.

The course will be held at the Nashville Loews Hotel August 13-14th, with the hands on training allowing attendees to not only see procedures, but also to participate in doing them and also have them too. This includes all types of injectables for facial rejuvenation such as PRP, regenerative biologics, Botox and several types of fillers. For hair restoration and sexual wellness, the techniques also include PRP therapy and other innovative biologics.

Since patients pay out of pocket for aesthetics procedures, they expect a first rate experience for their procedures. Providers should have confidence that they are offering top notch procedures with the latest technology, and that is exactly what the R3 Regenerative Aesthetics Course offers.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, Phd, MBA, "The experiential nature of the medical aesthetics training course is different than any other course available. We don't use cadavers or inanimate objects. Real patients come in for procedures, and our trainers teach how to evaluate patients and perform the procedures with attendee assistance. The skills learned are remembered better and translate into immediate use in practice!"

One of the main reasons the R3 Aesthetics Course receives rave reviews is due to the confidence it instills. Attendees receive immediate feedback from patients, and also each attendee receives procedures as well. "What better way to relate to one's patients than to have had the same procedure?," added Dr. Greene.

Prior to the Regenerative Aesthetics Training Courses, providers have the opportunity to attend the Basic or Advanced PDO thread lift training course. These hands on courses offer Certification for performing thread lift procedures of the face, neck, arms, legs, buttocks and more. The Basic PDO thread lift training course is offered August 11th, and the Advanced course is offered August 12th.

Quite a few attendees come for the entire four days, getting certified in PDO Thread Lifting techniques, and then becoming skilled in the hair, face and sexual health procedures too. For those working in an aesthetics practice, the course is designed to instill confidence immediately for clinical practice.

Providers may sign up for the course by visiting the Regenerative Aesthetics training page on R3MedicalTraining.com or by calling (888) 998-6343.