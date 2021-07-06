Consumer Alert: Getting Rent and Utility Assistance Through the HOPE Program

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted North Carolinians in unprecedented ways, especially as it relates to their pocketbooks. On account of those financial issues, the government suspended evictions for much of the pandemic. Unfortunately, that’s now coming to a close: North Carolina’s evictions moratorium ended on June 30 and the CDC’s evictions moratorium, which applies to certain North Carolinians, is slated to end on July 31.

However, even with North Carolina’s evictions moratorium expiring, there is still funding assistance to help North Carolinians. The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program (HOPE program) provides federal COVID-19 relief funds to renters to help prevent evictions and utility disconnections.

This program is available in 88 North Carolina counties for people who meet the eligibility requirements. Check this interactive map to see if this program applies to you. If the HOPE program is not available within your county, you may still be able to apply to your county’s local or tribal rent and utility assistance program.

If the HOPE program is available within your county and fits your circumstances, here’s what you should do to apply:

First-time applicants should visit this website (also available in Spanish) to apply.

After your application is submitted, your eligibility will be reviewed and your award will be calculated accordingly.

Payments will occur after the agreements are signed.

For returning applicants, check your email for a link to reapply and contact your HOPE Specialist for help reapplying.

This FAQ from the program may also be helpful: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/media/1746/open. While the North Carolina Department of Justice cannot process most evictions-related requests or questions related to the HOPE program, you can contact the HOPE program directly at (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.