Podolski Psychiatry in West Hartford Celebrates One Year Anniversary
Podolski Psychiatry, a practice offering psychiatry services in Connecticut and Massachusetts, is celebrating one year
As someone who helps people navigate the changes of life, I’m happy to say that the year went well, and I was able to provide psychiatric services to those in need.”WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut – (June XX, 2021) – One year ago, Podolski Psychiatry opened their doors, offering psychiatry services for children, adolescents, and adults. With the office located in West Hartford, Conn., services are provided to patients in both Connecticut and Massachusetts. With the pandemic looming as the doors opened, they are happy to announce that they have reached the one year milestone and are looking forward to many more.
“Nobody knew what to expect starting the practice during a time when many things were shut down due to the pandemic,” explains Dr. Mariela Podolski, who owns and runs the private practice. “As someone who helps people navigate the changes of life, I’m happy to say that the year went well, and I was able to provide psychiatric services to those in need.”
Dr. Podolski specializes in helping people manage the tides of change. Her private practice offers a full range of psychiatric evaluations and treatments for children, adolescents, and adults. With a mission to help people live life to their fullest, she has helped many people to embrace who they are so they can reach their full potential.
According to Mental Health America, mental health is worsening in the country, and that was a trend that started even prior to the pandemic. They report that the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression has skyrocketed, and young people struggle the most with their mental health. Rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation are increasing for people of all ages, races, and ethnicities.
Podolski Psychiatry opened their doors at just the right time, ready to help people with their mental health struggles. Some of the services that Dr. Podolski provides include:
• Collaborating with others on a mental health team, including working with the patient’s social worker, teacher, school, family members, primary care doctor, and psychologist.
• Children and adolescent psychiatry care, including evaluating and treating eating disorders, addictions, development and learning disorders, mood and anxiety disorders.
• Adult treatment and care, including for anxiety, depression, eating disorders, grief, and medication management.
• Psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and nutritional interventions, including looking at the environment, and not just the individual.
“It’s difficult for many people to seek help for what they are struggling with,” added Dr. Podolski. “When they are ready I want them to know I’m here for them. My mission is to help them through these difficult times. I’m grateful to have hit the first year milestone and look forward to others.”
Dr. Podolski takes an integrative approach to psychiatric treatment, which includes using psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, nutrition, yoga, and meditation. She looks at the overall picture, including the person’s environment, rather than just looking at the individual. She makes recommendations based on a unique treatment plan for each patient. Whether someone is going through changes in life or is struggling with other issues, her approach is to help them gain a better understanding of it and navigate through the challenges successfully.
A native of Costa Rica, Dr. Podolski moved to the United States of America to pursue training in psychiatry. Prior to coming to Connecticut she was a general physician in her homeland. She is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in both child and adolescent psychiatry and adult psychiatry. She also has extensive experience working with eating disorders. In 2020, she opened her own private practice. To learn more about Podolski Psychiatry or to book an appointment, visit the site at: https://www.podolskipsychiatry.com
About Podolski Psychiatry
Podolski Psychiatry is a full service psychiatric private practice located in West Hartford, Conn., that is run by Dr. Podolski. She helps children, adolescents and adult with their mental health issues, taking an integrative approach to treatment. Dr. Podolski is licensed in both Connecticut and Massachusetts. For more information, visit the site at: https://www.podolskipsychiatry.com
Source:
Mental Health America. The State of Mental Health in America. https://mhanational.org/issues/state-mental-health-america
