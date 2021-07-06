Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
India’s authorities says Twitter ought to be held answerable for what customers put up

The social media company no longer has immunity over content posted on its platform by third parties in India, according to a court filing submitted Monday by the Indian government. The court has yet to weigh in on the matter.

The government’s assertion would mean Twitter can potentially be held legally liable for anything its users post on its platform, a departure from its previous protection as an “intermediary.”

According to the filing, Twitter has lost its protection due to non-compliance with the country’s new information technology rules, which came into effect in May this year.

The document was shared with CNN by a source close to the legal representatives in the case who is not authorized to give out information.

India’s strict new IT rules were released in February, and companies were given three months to comply. The rules require any social media company to create three roles in India: a “compliance officer” who will ensure it follows local laws; a “grievance officer” who…

