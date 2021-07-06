Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reminder: EMC Meetings July 7 and 8

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday and Thursday, July 7 and 8, in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online. Face coverings are not required if you are fully vaccinated  Meeting audio and presentations will be broadcast via the state web conferencing link.

Committee Meetings

Wednesday July 7, 2021

Commission Meeting

Thursday, July 8, 2021                                                           9:00 a.m.

The EMC will also hold a special meeting July 13, 2021 at 9 a.m. to consider a petition for rule-making to limit CO2 pollution from the electric power sector in North Carolina.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

Reminder: EMC Meetings July 7 and 8

