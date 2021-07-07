Since China is Against Tamils in UN, China to leave the Tamil Homeland, North-East of Sri Lanka

Rajkumar, The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association

China is against justice for Tamils in UNHRC and UN Security Council and has made economic incursions into Sri Lanka with support of the Sinhalese.

It is clear that China is not the friend of the Tamils. We the mothers of missing Tamil children are therefore asking China to leave the Tamil Homeland at once.”” — G. Rajkumar

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association, Gopalakrishnan Rajkumar, called on China to leave the Tamil Homeland, the North-East of Sri Lanka, on June 05, 2021.The statement on Saturday comes at the protest to mark 1,600 days of continued demonstrations in Vavuniya by the families of the disappeared. During the statement, Rajkumar highlighted that Since China is opposing justice for the Tamils in the UN security council, China is not the friend of the Tamils, therefore China should leave the Tamils’ Homeland, the North-East of Sri Lanka. Here are Mr. Rajkumar's statements in detail:Tamils have been seeking political solutions in Sri Lanka for the last 74 years, and this has only led to frustration and misery.During the ethnic war in 2009, 146,000 Tamils were killed and over 25,000 Tamils remain missing.We, the mothers of the missing, have continuously struggled for the last 1600 days to find accountability and justice.China is against justice for Tamils in the UNHRC and UN Security Council and has made economic incursions into Sri Lanka with the support of the Sinhalese. It is clear that China is not the friend of the Tamils. We the mothers of missing Tamil children are therefore asking China to leave the Tamil Homeland at once.Thanks,G. Rajkumar,The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association

China should leave the Tamil Homeland