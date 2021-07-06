Institutional Connect’s Forum co-chaired by Katherine Tweedie of Ninety One & Theresa Shutt of Fiera Private Debt
We are encouraged to see our Canadian clients taking a greater approach to diversification and the search for yield by investing in emerging market fixed income.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institutional Connect’s Fixed Income & Credit Investments Virtual Forum co-chaired by Katherine Tweedie of Ninety One and Theresa Shutt of Fiera Private Debt
— Katherine Tweedie
Keynote: Bank of Canada’s Grahame Johnson interviewed by Peter Eerdmans of Ninety One
Toronto and New York – 6 July 2020 – Ninety One, an independent, active global asset manager, participated in Institutional Connect’s Fixed Income & Credit Investments Virtual Forum. Given that the low-interest environment is expected to persist, pension funds are re-evaluating the role that fixed income investments can play in portfolios. Meanwhile, the economic impact of COVID-19 has shifted opportunities in credit investments. This 2-day forum was co-chaired by Katherine Tweedie, Ninety One’s Head of Canada and Theresa Shutt, Fiera Private Debt’s Senior Vice President and driven by leading institutional investors and industry practitioners explored institutional approaches to fixed income and credit investing in the current market.
The program included a powerful roster of leading voices from the credit space as well as a keynote discussion on Redefining the Central Bank’s Role in Financial Stability. Grahame Johnson, Managing Director, Financial Markets Bank of Canada was interviewed by Peter Eerdmans, Ninety One’s Head of Fixed Income and co-head of Emerging Market Sovereign & FX for Ninety One. Mr. Johnson is responsible for policy formulation and execution of the Bank of Canada’s financial market activities as they relate to monetary policy implementation, the Bank’s fund management activities and financial system liquidity, and shared his views with attendees.
Institutional Connect’s Founder and President, John He, explained, “We believe events like this one provide peer-to-peer dialogue for institutional investors to share insights on their strategies in the current low interest and rising inflation environment, and explore different approaches to achieve long term performance. It is our goal to bring together some of the best minds on these topics from across Canada and around the world.”
Full Agenda and Replay Options:
Replay sessions featuring Ninety One Portfolio Managers:
Grant Webster, Panelist discussing Global unconstrained fixed income: Seeking alpha from global sources
Alan Siow, Panelists discussing Diversification in Fixed Income and Credit portfolios by Investing in Asia
Katherine Tweedie, Country Head of Canada for Ninety One, has a mandate to lead the firm’s business development efforts and manage relationships with institutional and strategic partners across the country. “We are encouraged to see our Canadian clients taking a greater approach to diversification and the search for yield by investing in emerging market fixed income,” Ms. Tweedie explained. “As a firm with deep roots in fixed income investing, particularly in Emerging Markets fixed income, the topics covered during this Institutional Connect conference are important to Ninety One and to our clients.”
Ninety One’s partnerships with Canadian pension funds, universities and insurance companies are built upon the firm’s deep expertise in emerging market equities, fixed income and forward-thinking approach to ESG integration.
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing more than $180 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. In the Americas, Ninety One offers a full range of investment strategies and solutions spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, sustainable and alternatives led by specialist teams that invest across global, emerging and frontier markets. For more than a decade, the firm has been committed to clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America, developing trusted partnerships by delivering local expertise with a global platform.
Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm started with domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, almost three decades of organic growth later, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today the firm offers distinctive active strategies to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. On Stewardship & Sustainability: Ninety One believes that by investing sustainably the firm can make a positive impact to people and the planet while delivering long-term investment returns.
About Institutional Connect
Founded in 2020, Institutional Connect specializes in connecting institutional community on strategies aligned with long-term goals. It provides prescient insights and facilitates peer-to-peer dialogues, through events and other platforms, that are driven from senior executives of institutional investors in Canada and from the globe. Based in Toronto and pending trademark, Institutional Connect is a brand name of Prescient Forums Inc.
