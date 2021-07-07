FESTIVALS ARE BACK AT WACHUSETT MOUNTAIN THIS SUMMER AND FALL
With the state government’s decision to end Covid-19 restrictions, Wachusett Mountain is planning on holding all Summer and Fall festivals at full capacity.PRINCETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wachusett Mountain Ski Area
Christopher Stimpson
978-464-2300 ex. 3702
chris@wachusett.com
With the state government’s decision to end Covid-19 restrictions, Wachusett Mountain is planning on holding all Summer and Fall festivals at full capacity. All Festivals were canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year, the mountain is happy to announce their return. The Festival schedule begins with Summer food truck festival on August 14th, also featuring a classic car show. Every festival features scenic mountain views, summit sky rides on the chairlift, live music, and plenty of good food and beverages. The mountain is also looking for Vendors who would like to participate in these festivals, applications are open on their website now. Wachusett Mountain also welcomes their new Event Manager Colleen Coakley whose first order of business is organizing and planning all summer events.
Full festival schedule:
Summer Food Truck Fest: August 14
Beer Fest-of-Ale: August 29
MTNSide Shop Labor Day sale & Beer Tasting: September 3-6
BBQ Fest: September 18-19
Kid’s Fest: September 25-26
Oktober Fest: October 2-3
MTNSide Sale & Swap: October 7-11
Apple Fest: October16-17
Fall Food Truck Fest: November 6
“We are so excited to welcome everybody back to the mountain for our events! We always love having families come to spend a day with us in the summer, and the fall events are such a fun way to enjoy the cooler weather in New England and get ready for Winter!”
- Carolyn Stimpson Vice President
Chris Stimpson
Wachusett Mountain Ski Area
+1 978-464-2300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn