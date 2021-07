FESTIVALS ARE BACK AT WACHUSETT MOUNTAIN THIS SUMMER AND FALL

The view from the skyride to the summit of Wachusett

With the state government’s decision to end Covid-19 restrictions, Wachusett Mountain is planning on holding all Summer and Fall festivals at full capacity.

PRINCETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wachusett Mountain Ski AreaChristopher Stimpson978-464-2300 ex. 3702chris@wachusett.comWith the state government’s decision to end Covid-19 restrictions, Wachusett Mountain is planning on holding all Summer and Fall festivals at full capacity. All Festivals were canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year, the mountain is happy to announce their return. The Festival schedule begins with Summer food truck festival on August 14th, also featuring a classic car show. Every festival features scenic mountain views, summit sky rides on the chairlift, live music, and plenty of good food and beverages. The mountain is also looking for Vendors who would like to participate in these festivals, applications are open on their website now. Wachusett Mountain also welcomes their new Event Manager Colleen Coakley whose first order of business is organizing and planning all summer events.Summer Food Truck Fest: August 14Beer Fest-of-Ale: August 29MTNSide Shop Labor Day sale & Beer Tasting: September 3-6BBQ Fest: September 18-19Kid’s Fest: September 25-26Oktober Fest: October 2-3MTNSide Sale & Swap: October 7-11Apple Fest: October16-17Fall Food Truck Fest: November 6“We are so excited to welcome everybody back to the mountain for our events! We always love having families come to spend a day with us in the summer, and the fall events are such a fun way to enjoy the cooler weather in New England and get ready for Winter!”- Carolyn Stimpson Vice President