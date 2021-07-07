Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FESTIVALS ARE BACK AT WACHUSETT MOUNTAIN THIS SUMMER AND FALL

The view from the skyride to the summit of Wachusett

With the state government’s decision to end Covid-19 restrictions, Wachusett Mountain is planning on holding all Summer and Fall festivals at full capacity.

PRINCETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wachusett Mountain Ski Area
Christopher Stimpson
978-464-2300 ex. 3702
chris@wachusett.com

Full festival schedule:
Summer Food Truck Fest: August 14
Beer Fest-of-Ale: August 29
MTNSide Shop Labor Day sale & Beer Tasting: September 3-6
BBQ Fest: September 18-19
Kid’s Fest: September 25-26
Oktober Fest: October 2-3
MTNSide Sale & Swap: October 7-11
Apple Fest: October16-17
Fall Food Truck Fest: November 6

“We are so excited to welcome everybody back to the mountain for our events! We always love having families come to spend a day with us in the summer, and the fall events are such a fun way to enjoy the cooler weather in New England and get ready for Winter!”
- Carolyn Stimpson Vice President

