Cameco Provides Date for Q2 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, July 6, 2021

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its second quarter results before markets open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its second quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, August 28, 2021, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 7329).

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries: Leah Hipperson 306-385-5524 leah_hipperson@cameco.com

Media inquiries: Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

