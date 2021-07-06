Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brewster Secures Over $10 Million in Additional Funding for District Schools as Member of Education Committee

McKeesport, July 6, 2021 – In addition to funding from previous years, State Sen. Jim Brewster announced today that schools in the 45th Senate District will receive an added $10,684,245 for the next fiscal year, including $3 million in new “Level-Up” supplements targeted to help traditionally underfunded districts.

“This additional funding comes at a critical time for local school districts,” Brewster said. “We are still recovering from a pandemic that ravaged our state, and I hope to see the additional funding for education alleviate the pressure on taxpayers. The residents who fund our public education system by paying property taxes should not see an increase in their taxes – that was one of my goals while advocating for this additional funding.”

In all, the state’s 2021-2022 spending plan increases school funds by more than $300 million across Pennsylvania, including $100 million in the new Level-Up program.

“Our school funding system has too long created winners and losers among students in different – sometimes neighboring – districts,” said Brewster, a member of the Senate Education Committee. “Quality of schools and pay for teachers shouldn’t depend on zip code. Every child deserves the same chance to succeed, and this budget takes a big step toward equity. All of the schools in my district will see a substantial increase in funding, and some schools will get supplemental funding in addition to the traditional allocation. That’s a win.”

“I was happy to help shepherd these increases for public education through the Legislature to pass a budget on time without raising taxes.”

