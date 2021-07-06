Governor McKee, RIDOH, RIDOT Announce Public Drive-through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Wickford Train Station

PROVIDENCE, RI – In an effort to reach anyone who has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation are offering a public drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning on Saturday, July 10 at the Wickford Junction Train Station Parking Garage (1011 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown).

"It takes many different approaches to drive our vaccination numbers across every age band," said Governor Dan McKee. "We now know that drive-through vaccination clinics really work to reach people from all over the State who are more comfortable getting vaccinated from the comfort of their vehicle. If you haven't received your shot yet, please use this opportunity; you never even have to leave your car and can bring pets along if you choose. Let's vaccinate the Ocean State."

Anyone age 12 or older can get vaccinated at this site. Individuals can get either a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. If an individual has already received a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, they must ensure it has been at least 21 days since their first dose in order to receive their second. This clinic is open to Rhode Islanders and people who live in other states or who may be visiting. Appointments are recommended, but they are not required. Individuals seeking vaccination must arrive in a vehicle. No walk-ups will be accepted.

The public drive-through approach enables Rhode Islanders from across the state the opportunity to get vaccinated and conduct their observation period without leaving a vehicle. This clinic will take place in the Wickford Junction Train Station parking garage and will be held rain or shine.

"RIDOT is proud to host this clinic and support Governor McKee's initiative to get every Rhode Islander vaccinated," said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti.

To register for an appointment, visit www.vaccinateri.org or call 844-930-1779.