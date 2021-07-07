Abyde and Smile Source partner to deliver leading HIPAA compliance solutions to private practice dental professionals

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, the industry-leading HIPAA compliance software solution for dental practices, announced a new partnership with Smile Source to deliver a complete and quality HIPAA compliance program to their network of over 600 independently-owned dental practices.

Abyde’s collaboration with Smile Source as a preferred partner showcases mutual efforts to provide Smile Source members with essential HIPAA compliance programs. The partnership will help dental practices meet government-mandated HIPAA needs and better protect their practice and patient’s health information by identifying and correcting key security safeguards.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Together with Smile Source, we are excited to show the value and simplicity providers have found with Abyde,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “With the ever-changing legislative environment coupled with increased government enforcement, HIPAA compliance is essential for a dental practice’s success and we are honored to be a part of Smile Sources’ platform.”

“Smile Source is focused on not only ensuring the quality of dental care but the importance of maintaining a relationship between the patient and provider - and having a solution in place to protect the privacy and security of patient health information does just that,” said Dan Walker, COO of Smile Source. “We’re thrilled to partner with Abyde and know that our members will find great value in the peace of mind and simplicity their revolutionary software solution offers."

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Smile Source

Smile Source is a family of over 1,000 dentists & 600 private dental practices working together to provide world-class patient care. When a Dentist joins Smile Source, they are not just getting direct access to the top technology, training, and mentors in the industry. They’re also gaining a network of like-minded colleagues who are thrilled to welcome you into our family. For more information on Smile Source visit smilesource.com.

