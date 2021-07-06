Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Oklahoma Department of Commerce Announces New Director of Marketing & Communications

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced that Amy Blackburn will serve as the new Director of Marketing & Communications. In this role she will lead Commerce’s Marketing & Communications division and serve as the agency’s public information officer. Blackburn has served as the Director of State Branding since February 2020 (a role she will retain) and transitions to Commerce from her role as Director of Web and Citizen Experience at the Office of Management & Enterprise Services (OMES).

“Amy brings impressive expertise and leadership to our team. As we work to diversify our economy and strengthen Oklahoma communities, I am confident that she can help us share the message of Oklahoma’s many pro-business advantages,” said Scott Mueller, Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development.

Blackburn holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma State University. Prior to her work for the state, she worked in the private sector at advertising agencies such as Ackerman McQueen, Jordan Advertising and Saxum Strategic Communications.

“I am thrilled to join the Commerce team,” said Blackburn. “I look forward to furthering the mission of being a Top Ten state by promoting our business-friendly culture and great quality of life to companies across the globe.”

