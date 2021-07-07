Kaseya Attack Scares New Business Owners into Adding an EIN to Protect their Social Security Numbers.

Free EIN to all who dared to dream in America. Celebrating our nations 244th birthday Bare Pearls - Just for the Sole Proprietor

To help make the Switch and shield owner's personal identity, Bare Pearls is offering guaranteed premium EIN processing for free - Nationwide.

Kaseya said in a statement on Monday that approximately 50 of its direct customers were breached in the attack that began to unfold on Friday. But hundreds more companies were affected because many...” — Alex Marquardt, CNN Business

UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They're not just for Employers. Anyone who owns a business should have an EIN. From Consultants to Sole Proprietors to hobbyists who earn a bit of money on the side. EIN's are on the rise because they act as a shield between your business and personal identity.

- Protect your personal identity by using an EIN for business

- EIN’s are a business’s social security number

- One-bundle licensing - Everything a Sole Proprietor needs to be legit.

Whenever you're required to give your social security number for a business-related transaction you should be giving your EIN instead. EIN’s are a business’s social security number. As in today’s instance, the ransomware attack on Kaseyaa, new and established business owners must be mindful of the great risk the dark web has on firmly established. Protecting your social security number has never been more important than it is now.

In an effort to safeguard the personal identity of American go-getters, today at Bare Pearls website launch they announced Free EIN processing for a limited number of visitors. Visit their secure site https://barepearls.com to claim yours.

Woman-owned Accounting firm Bare Pearls provides one-stop, one-click, one-cart licensing to set up a sole proprietor’s business. BarePearls.com is a place where a Sole Proprietor can come and know “THIS is what I need.” Everything they’re looking at is just for the Sole Proprietor. Quickly, Easily, Simply.