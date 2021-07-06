Victoria man charged with multiple felony tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Sang Cam Ky, of Victoria, with 21 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns.

According to the complaint, Mr. Ky is the owner of Pho 83, a restaurant located in Shakopee, Minnesota. The complaint alleges that Mr. Ky underreported taxable sales made at his restaurant for multiple months between the period of January 2016 and December 2018. Through unentered computer sales transactions, missing paper sales tickets, and underreporting cash transactions, the complaint states that the Mr. Ky avoided paying more than $28,100 in sales tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.