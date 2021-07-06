RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Air Permit for Duke Allen Impoundment Closure Actions

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Thursday, August 5 on a draft permit modification for the Duke Energy Allen Steam Station. The proposed modification includes the ash handling and hauling activities required for the excavation and closure of the coal ash impoundments. The excavated coal combustion residuals will be placed in a new lined landfill located onsite at 253 Plant Allen Road in Belmont, North Carolina.

The Department approved the closure plan for the coal ash impoundments at the Allen facility on October 28, 2020. The closure by excavation is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between DEQ, community and environmental groups, and Duke Energy. Members of the public are invited to attend online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

Event Title: Public Hearing for Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC – Allen Steam Station

Time and Date: Thursday August 5, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 161 847 6388 WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3w64wAG Event Password: NCDAQ US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 161 847 6388NCDAQ

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by August 5 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3fkzbDz or call (919) 618-0968.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line ["Duke Allen Ash Basin Closure"] You may also leave a voicemail comment at (919) 707-8726. Comments will be accepted until August 7, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The draft permit, permit application, draft permit review, and environmental justice draft report can be found here.