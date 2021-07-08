Watch this week's episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend’s latest edition of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is focused on bringing you insights into some of the brightest minds in the industry today and can be seen on the Fox Business Network this Sunday, July 11th at 5:30pm ET (as branded content). Check your local listings!

From the best analysis of global business topics to information on the freshest and most innovative products and services, Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is time well spent. You get the best and brightest business newsmakers, going in-depth and providing news you can use.

This intriguing episode includes interviews that will spotlight key executives from the following companies, as we discuss their innovations in healthcare, cleaning products, and medical answering services.

Blue Eagle Consulting
Innovative Senior-Level Operational & Software Expertise for Healthcare Providers
https://blueeagle-consulting.com

MiracleMist / Encore Coatings
The Most Comprehensive Product Line for Cleaning Solutions & Infection Prevention
https://www.miraclemistcleaner.com

MedConnectUSA
Medical Answering Service Solutions
https://medconnectusa.com


To learn more about the companies highlighted above, tune in for their full interviews this Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their branded content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.

