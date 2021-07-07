Janice Foland’s newly released “Star Miracle of Death”, a heart-wrenching memoir about hope, faith, healing and miracle

Star Miracle of Death by Janice Foland

A forlorn journal of the author’s journey in battling pancreatic cancer. Readers will come to see how she was saved by a miracle because of her faith in God.

Hold on the HOPE and to one another. Above all, don't allow the storm to steal your JOY. Don't turn your back on GOD. IF I'd continued to allow fear to grip me, I would not have been filled with life!” — Janice Foland