Janice Foland’s newly released “Star Miracle of Death”, a heart-wrenching memoir about hope, faith, healing and miracle
A forlorn journal of the author’s journey in battling pancreatic cancer. Readers will come to see how she was saved by a miracle because of her faith in God.
Hold on the HOPE and to one another. Above all, don't allow the storm to steal your JOY. Don't turn your back on GOD. IF I'd continued to allow fear to grip me, I would not have been filled with life!”SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Star Miracle of Death”: an enthralling narrative of the author’s spiritual encounter with the divine providence of God which saved her from death. “Star Miracle of Death” is the creation of published author Janice Foland, a retired teacher who has published four books and works in the street ministry called the Lighthouse Off-Broadway.
— Janice Foland
Foland shares, “Welcome to my journey called the ‘Miracle of Death.’ On the 5th of October, 2005 I received word that I had pancreatic cancer and I would most likely be dead on my next birthday. I only had 3 months to live. I said my goodbyes to family and friends before I entered the hospital for the dreaded Whipple surgery on a substantial malignant tumor on the head of my pancreas. As I cried out to God ‘we’ began to embrace death with hope, and I was changed. I began to record my fears in my journal about death. I cried out to God to set me on His path of peace and to fill me with His joy. I wanted to hear from God, and I did: Today, the miracle unfolds and hope continues to spread on to the lives of others as they see how I lived through death despite death! Whether I lived or died I experienced an indescribable miracle change from being gripped with ‘fear and fire’ to being filled with God’s presence and peace.
“Before I went in for surgery, a dear friend said, ‘Jan, I believe God will take you through death and dying to show us all how to die as He allows you to live to show the way!’
“This is God’s story of transformation and how I embraced the rest of my life no longer gripped with fear but with a joy that passes all understanding. God did a radical heart transplant on me as He changed my perspective on life showing me that I was not at the end of the road, just a bend in the road.
“What is faith? It is the confident assurance that something we want is going to happen. It is the certainty that what we hoped for is waiting for us, even though we cannot see it up ahead. (Hebrews 11:1)
“I discovered that the season of winter is not the worst season of our lives unless we surrender to fear. I also learned that if I would have stayed ‘stuck’ on the fear and the ‘what ifs’ in my journey with cancer, I would have lost the joy and the blessings God had in store for me and my loved ones in each day I had been gifted.
“I have learned to begin each day prepared to live the next ‘ninety’ days of my life in light of the hour, and I no longer take this time I was given for granted! I cherish relationships with my family and friends, and my heart is filled to overflowing with love as I grieve and pray for broken relationships I see in families, friendships, and in the body of believers.
“And now, may God bless you with His presence and peace, and may He become your source of joy as you live life to its fullest.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Foland’s new book serves as a constant reminder to every reader that God never abandons His children especially in times of adversities. Moreover, the author shares a story where everyone can restore their broken faith in God.
With this book, Foland encourages the readers to hold on the hope and to one another. The author reminds them to never allow the storm to steal their joy and never turn their back on God whenever they feel like they are in the middle of darkness.
BOOK VINE PRESS is a Chicago-based hybrid publishing and marketing company. BVP was created by an author, for authors. With a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience, BVP provides authors the most affordable and competitive book publishing and marketing related services with 100% continuous support. Its mission is to provide authors the most cost-effective quality service while correcting some of the major drawbacks that most self-publishing companies have, i.e. high retail pricing and printing cost, poor editing and expensive but ineffective marketing strategies.
Janice Foland
Book Vine Press
+1 509-448-9125
email us here